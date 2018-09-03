Mission statement

Fundraising Idea of the Month: Market Research

What is market research in regards to fundraising? It is the same as if you were running a commercial venture! The principles are the same. Find out what you need to do to make a success of your venture. You do this in two ways. First go out and have a look at what others are doing in the area you want to go. Secondly, ask a lot people a lot of questions. People like customers, donors, helpers, critics anyone that you feel can help by passing on to you their opinions or knowledge.

Simply start by answering these basic question of who, what, when, where, why and how. Who did it? what did they do? when did they do it